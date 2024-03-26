Cebu

Firearms seized in Sibonga raid

THREE handguns were seized when the police conducted a raid in Sibonga town, southern Cebu, around 7 a.m. on Tuesday, March 26, 2024.

The police led by Sibonga Police Station's deputy chief, Capt. Elmer Opsima, had a search warrant from Judge Noel Darren Damian of Regional Trial Court branch 26, which is located in Argao town, when they raided the home of the suspect, 34-year-old married farmer Jhony Celada Torres, Purok 3, mountain barangay of Cantularoy.

The police applied for a search warrant after learning that the suspect possesses firearms.

Taken from Torres were two .38 revolvers with three live rounds and a .45 handgun without any ammunition.

The suspect will be facing charges in violation of Republic Act 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act. (DVG, TPT)

