Firecracker makers checked for safety

LAPU-LAPU City officials have issued a warning to firecracker makers in the city to strictly limit their operations to designated areas or face penalties of up to P30,000 in fines and imprisonment ranging from six months to one year. Products will also be confiscated.

Police Community Relations officer Jonimar Yurag of Lapu-Lapu City Police Station 3 said firecracker production should be confined to open, designated areas in Barangay Babag, specifically chosen by the makers and situated far from residential communities.

Officials from the barangay, the Bureau of Fire Protection and the police inspected 10 firecracker manufacturing sites in Purok Supersunlight and Judas Belt in Barangay Babag on Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025.

Babag Barangay Captain

Eulogio Manayon said 10 houses in the two areas were inspected to ensure that members of the Babag Pyrotechnic Association Cooperative comply with regulations prohibiting the manufacture of fireworks inside their homes.

On Dec. 11, 2023, a fire erupted in a firecracker storage house in Purok Judas Belt, Babag Dos, resulting in the death of at least four individuals.

The victims were unable to escape and were trapped inside the fire.

Out of the 10 houses inspected, two have ceased fireworks production including Aida Berdin whose husband, daughter, grandson, and son-in-law died in the 2023 firecracker-related blaze.

Berdin said while there used to be many buyers and business was profitable, the trauma from the incident has made her reluctant to continue despite the income.

Manayon said the strict inspections are intended to prevent any firecracker manufacturing-related incidents.

“We must strive for zero incidents this year,” said Manayon in Cebuano.

“The government is genuinely concerned about the firecracker industry, especially the safety of people’s lives, which is why we are strictly implementing inspections,” he added.

Recommendations

Station Commander Lord Jimbell Parba of Babag Fire Station 3 said during their initial inspection, no active firecracker manufacturing or stockpiling was observed, only partial setups without actual production.

Parba reported that the situation in the inspected sites appeared orderly. However, the team has yet to visit firecracker manufacturing designated areas, which will require a more thorough inspection.

He recommended cordoning an area near a fish pond to prevent children from approaching or playing near production zones.

He also advised placing “No Smoking” signs and strictly enforcing safety measures in production sites.

Parba warned that any leftover explosive residue could pose risks if not handled properly. As a precaution, the fire chief recommended placing barrels filled with water nearby; while the barangay captain pledged to provide additional fire extinguishers and ensured regular cleaning of the area.

Officials agreed to conduct surprise inspections later this year, particularly when demand and production increase, to ensure that firecracker makers are truly compliant with safety regulations. / DPC