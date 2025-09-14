Firefly to add Cebu–Kuala Lumpur

FIREFLY, the low-cost subsidiary of Malaysia Airlines, will begin direct Cebu–Kuala Lumpur flights in November 2025.

Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) announced that Firefly will operate five weekly flights, offering travelers more opportunities to explore Malaysia’s capital.

In a Facebook post, MCIA highlighted Kuala Lumpur’s attractions, from world-class shopping and iconic towers to vibrant street food and cultural landmarks.

The new route adds to Cebu’s growing connectivity, as AirAsia will also resume its direct Cebu–Kuala Lumpur service on Nov. 15 with 14 weekly flights.

Beyond Cebu, Firefly is set to expand its jet network in November with new services from Kuala Lumpur International Airport to Krabi, Thailand, and Siem Reap, Cambodia.

MCIA, the country’s second busiest air hub, said the additional routes will further strengthen Cebu’s position as a regional gateway. / KOC