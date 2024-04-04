Fires break out in Minglanilla, Talisay

FORTY-TWO houses in Purok Mangga, Sitio Fatima, Barangay Linao in Minglanilla town, were destroyed by a fire that broke out at dawn on Thursday, April 4, 2024.

According to Fire Officer 1 Benjoseph Blen, fire investigator of the Minglanilla Fire Station, the blaze started at 3:20 a.m. and was brought under control at 4:15 a.m.

Fire out was declared at 4:37 a.m. with damage estimated at P2.2 million.

According to Blen, most of the burnt houses were made of light materials and were located close to one another. There were no reports of injuries.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

Before the Minglanilla incident, a warehouse along Rabaya Street in Sitio Kimba, Barangay San Roque, Talisay City, that contained hardware supplies such as PVC pipes, solvent, solignum, power tools, welding rods, and other construction materials, also caught fire on Wednesday, April 3.

Fire Officer 1 Jerome Dolauta told SunStar Cebu that the fire began at 9:51 p.m. and declared under control at 10:45 p.m.

The fire was declared extinguished at 4:02 a.m. of the next day, April 4, with damage reaching P21 million.

A man identified as Alvin Tan allegedly rented the warehouse, which belonged to Warren Ang.

The cause of the incident is still being looked into by fire investigators. / DVG, TPT