Fires displace dozens in Cebu City

AT LEAST 27 houses were damaged in a fire that struck Sitio Kamagong, Barangay Lahug, Cebu City, shortly after noon Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025.

Another fire broke out around the same time in a residential area of Sitio Ulingan, Barangay Inayawan.

Mayor Nestor Archival rushed to Lahug to assess the emergency response.

The Lahug fire displaced 44 families, or 93 individuals, according to initial figures from the Cebu City Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWS).

The blaze affected 26 homeowners, one absentee owner, nine sharers, nine renters and six lodgers.

The city government said the displaced families will receive packed meals, family kits and financial assistance. Additional relief activities are being lined up to support the internally displaced persons.

Authorities have yet to determine the cause of the Lahug fire, which escalated to the fourth alarm. Meanwhile, the blaze in Inayawan was raised to the first alarm and affected 10 houses, displacing 12 families or 39 individuals, according to the DSWS. / EHP