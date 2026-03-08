Fires hit Kasambagan

An estimated 52 houses were destroyed when two separate fires broke out in Sitio Univille, Barangay Kasambagan, Cebu City on Saturday, March 7, 2026, according to SFO3 Wendell Villanueva, information officer of the Cebu City Fire Station.

Initial investigation showed the fire started in a house owned by Romeo Sayson and occupied by Rodney Sayson before spreading quickly to nearby homes.

Because of the intensity of the blaze, the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) raised the alarm to the fourth level at 2:58 p.m. Burning debris carried by the wind sparked another fire in a nearby area within the same sitio.

Firefighters declared the blaze under control at 3:23 p.m. It was fully extinguished at 4:31 p.m.

The Cebu City Fire Station placed the estimated damage at about P3.9 million.

Villanueva told Superbalita Cebu that fire investigators are still determining the cause of the fire.

“Negative pa ta cause sir under investigation pa... ang kadto ikaduha possible aligato to siya,” Villanueva said.

Twelve fire trucks were deployed and divided between the two fires as firefighters worked to contain the blaze.

The BFP in Cebu City reported that two people sustained burn injuries. / AYB