Fireworks monitoring intensified

AS THE Yuletide season begins, Lapu-Lapu City officials have intensified inspections of firecracker stalls beginning Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025, to ensure compliance with safety regulations and to prevent firecracker-related incidents.

Joint inspections were conducted by the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO), Bureau of Fire and Protection (BFP) and Babag Barangay Captain Eulogio Manayon.

LCPO officer-in-charge Col. Antonietto Cañete told reporters that strict limits will be enforced, allowing no more than 50 kilograms of firecrackers and 500 kilograms of pyrotechnics per stall.

He said safe distances are being observed and operations will be closely monitored, especially as more people start to buy fireworks.

Lapu-Lapu City District Fire Marshal Arnel Abella said selling fireworks near residential areas is discouraged.

The chief of the Regional Civil Security Unit 7 Col. Elmer Cinco said penalties under Republic Act 7183 include imprisonment of six months to one year, revocation of permits and fines ranging from P20,000 to P30,000.

Cinco reported inspections have, so far, found no illegal fireworks and will continue throughout the holidays until January.

Kaabag Fireworks Retailers Association (KFRA) head Luzviminda Ando said vendors are only permitted to sell firecrackers along the designated area from Sitio Kinalumsan in Barangay Canjulao to Tacan New Road in Barangay Babag.

The KFRA, an organization representing 82 fireworks vendors, works with local authorities to ensure that sales and storage comply with safety regulations and local ordinances.

SFO2 Babag Fire Station Commander Lord Jimbell Parba said their team conducts roving inspections twice daily. Any breach of the guidelines discussed during seminars could also result in the revocation of their certificates or clearances. / DPC