Fireworks-related injuries in CV hit 81

THE number of fireworks-related injuries in Central Visayas has risen to 81, the Department of Health in the region (DOH 7) reported Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, after saying that it had received three new cases that day.

The majority of the cases occurred in Cebu province, 39. This was followed by Cebu City, 14; Negros Oriental, nine; Bohol, eight; Lapu-Lapu City, six; Mandaue City, four; and Siquijor, one.

Majority of the injuries were to the hands, head, eyes and arms.

Other injuries were also reported to the chest, leg, thigh, foot, pelvis, stomach and neck.

The DOH said the reports on the fireworks-related injuries from Dec. 21, 2023, to Jan. 5, 2024, came from the sentinel and non-sentinel hospitals in Central Visayas.

The sentinel hospitals in the region are Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center in Cebu City and Gov. Celestino Gallares Memorial Medical Center in Bohol.

Since Dec. 21 there have now been a total of 600 injuries nationwide, with 592 due to fireworks, one due to watusi ingestion, and seven due to stray bullets.

‘Lantaka’ leading cause

Dr. Eugenia Mercedes Cañal, head of the Regional Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit at DOH 7, earlier identified the “lantaka” as the leading cause of injuries.

This makeshift cannon, typically crafted from polyvinyl chloride (PVC) pipe or bamboo, was responsible for a significant number of cases.

Additionally, injuries resulted from explosions caused by firecrackers, goodbye Philippines, whistle bombs, kwitis, power bombs, shotguns, and triangle devices.

In 2022, a total of 83 cases of firecracker-related injuries were reported by rural health units and city health offices in Central Visayas.

Earlier in December, the Philippine National Police’s firearms and explosives office released a list of prohibited fireworks to enhance safety and enjoyment during celebrations. Strict regulations include a ban on firecrackers exceeding the legal 0.3-gram gunpowder limit and those with defective fuses.

Prohibited firecrackers encompass various types such as watusi, pop pop, five star, pla-pla, piccolo, giant bawang, goodbye bading, goodbye Philippines, atomic bomb, super lolo, and hello Colombia.

The list also includes Judas’ belt, giant, whistle bomb, atomic triangle, mother rocket, goodbye Delima, goodbye Napoles, coke-in-can, super Yolanda, pillbox star, kabasi, and hamas.

Republic Act 7183 imposes penalties, including fines ranging from P20,000 to P30,000, imprisonment for six months to one year, license cancellation, business permit revocation, and inventory confiscation for the manufacture, sale, distribution, or use of illegal fireworks.