Firm bets on retail power aggregation as costs rise

RETAIL electricity aggregation is gaining traction among Philippine businesses, with property developer Cathay Land Inc. consolidating 46 electricity connection points across its industrial and residential portfolio under the Department of Energy’s Retail Aggregation Program (RAP).

Cathay Land, the property development arm of The Cathay Group of Companies, partnered with Corenergy, the retail electricity unit of Vivant Energy, to aggregate electricity demand from multiple sites nationwide and gain access to the competitive retail electricity market.

The arrangement enables the company to combine smaller electricity loads from various properties to meet contestability requirements, allowing it to source power more strategically while improving oversight of electricity costs, reporting and long-term energy planning.

Mary Ann Kocencio, Cathay Land vice president for corporate administration, said the move would allow the company to manage its portfolio as a single energy platform rather than separate accounts.

“Grouping these properties under the aggregation program is a practical step toward more efficient utility management,” Kocencio said. “This allows us to manage our diverse portfolio as one coordinated platform rather than as separate accounts, supporting our growth with a more responsible and organized energy strategy.”

The partnership reflects a growing shift among property developers and large businesses toward treating electricity procurement as a strategic business function rather than a fixed operating expense.

Marko Sarmiento, Corenergy vice president and operations head, said retail aggregation allows businesses with multiple locations to access the benefits of retail competition regardless of how their electricity meters are structured.

“Our role is to help customers navigate the technical and regulatory requirements so they can access energy solutions that fit the way their business actually operates,” he said.

Industry observers noted that retail aggregation is gaining momentum among companies with geographically dispersed operations, particularly in the real estate, manufacturing and commercial sectors. By consolidating electricity demand, businesses can negotiate more competitive power rates, improve cost visibility and strengthen supply reliability.

For Cathay Land, the initiative forms part of a broader effort to improve operational efficiency and sustainability, positioning energy procurement as a strategic tool to support long-term growth amid a changing power market. / KOC