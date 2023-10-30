Firm commits to empower teachers

ACKNOWLEDGING that a well-educated workforce is a valuable asset for a country, as it can attract businesses, foster innovation, and drive economic development, Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC) commits to continue empowering teachers through its Gabay Guro programs.

Gabay Guro chairperson Chaye Cabal-Revilla said Gabay Guro is reaffirming its commitment to the Department of Education to help uplift the lives of teachers so that they can continue to focus on what matters most—honing their skills and fueling their passion towards the improved quality of education in the country.

She added that since 2007 the program has been benefiting thousands of teachers across the country to gain access to scholarships, technology and digital innovations, health and wellness, and livelihood, among others.

In the area of connectivity and computerization, Gabay Guro has provided more than a thousand laptops, digital accessories, and broadband connectivity to over 70 partner schools in 29 municipalities.

For scholarships, the program has supported more than 3,000 scholars pursuing a degree in education. Gabay Guro has also donated 55 double classrooms to 21 beneficiary cities and municipalities.

For teacher training, the program has plugged in 50,000 teachers through face-to-face seminar workshops in almost 100 localities around the country. Some 5,000 teachers were also given access to various livelihood and entrepreneurship initiatives.

For digital innovations, Gabay Guro launched its super app which has already been downloaded by more than 100,000 teachers nationwide. It also partnered with mWell, a digital and wellness app, easily available for teachers.

Moreover, on Oct. 14, 2023, a tribute to teachers was also mounted titled “Pagpupugay at Pasasalamat Kay Ma’am at Sir” where teacher attendees, both online and onsite, got a chance to win prizes, including a brand new car, cash prizes, and gift products. The gathering held at the Dolphy Theater featured celebrities like Sharon Cuneta and Regine Velasquez, among others.

Revilla said the theme, “rightfully acknowledges and gives due respect to our teachers for the contribution that they make to nation-building.”

“We should really stop calling them unsung heroes, and instead, always recognize and respect how they have touched our lives with their unwavering passion to teach. The Gabay Guro Grand Gathering is our heartfelt gesture of gratitude to all our teachers, and we hope that they look forward to this annual event just as much as we enjoy organizing it and bringing it to them,” she added.

MPIC chief executive officer Manny Pangilinan commended the contribution of teachers in creating a country of well-educated and enlightened Filipinos.

“Our teachers and educators give hope and ignite a new beginning for our students. We thank them for all that they do and assure them that we are with them in their journey as educators. Together we shall all rise as a better, greater, and stronger Philippines,” he said.