Firm comppletes new dict bulk terminal berth in davao

ABOITIZ Construction has completed the design and construction of a new berth for DICT Bulk Terminal Inc.

(DBTI), a subsidiary of Davao International Container Terminal Inc. and a joint venture with Philcement Corp., in Panabo City, Davao del Norte.

The 200-meter-long berth, equipped with a modern material-handling system, can accommodate vessels of up to 60,000 deadweight tons and is designed primarily for cement and cementitious cargo.

With the expansion, DICT now operates 930 meters of berth length, strengthening its role as Mindanao’s premier agro-industrial gateway.

CoAboitiz Construction said the project underscores its commitment to building infrastructure that supports regional growth, while DBTI noted the berth will boost efficiency, lower trade costs and spur economic activity in the Davao Region. / KOC