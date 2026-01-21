Firm debuts 1st convention center in Cebu

PROPERTY developer Megaworld is entering the meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (Mice) segment with the opening of Mactan Expo, a P1.5-billion stand-alone convention center located inside its 30-hectare The Mactan Newtown township in Lapu-Lapu City.

In a disclosure to the stock exchange on Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026, the project is expected to strengthen Cebu’s position as a regional Mice hub, expanding the island’s capacity to host large-scale international events and supporting tourism-driven demand for hotels, transport and services.

Mactan Expo will serve as one of the venues for activities linked to the Asean Summit hosted by the Philippines, starting with the Asean Travel Exchange (Travex), a key event under the Asean Tourism Forum 2026, scheduled on Jan. 28 to 30.

Features

Designed for large-format exhibitions and conferences, the facility features a pillarless main hall and an intuitive layout aimed at efficient crowd flow. The venue incorporates Cebuano cultural elements, including commissioned works by local artists and design features inspired by the island’s coastline and marine environment.

Megaworld said the convention center is equipped with a VIP lounge, Muslim-friendly prayer rooms and an integrated showroom of its conference spaces, alongside ample parking to support high-volume events — features seen as critical to attracting repeat international conventions to Cebu.

The development marks Megaworld’s strategic diversification beyond residential, office and hospitality projects, positioning Mice as a new growth pillar across its township portfolio.

To lead the expansion, the company appointed veteran Mice executive Louella Caridad to head its Mice business, overseeing the development and operations of future convention and exhibition facilities nationwide. Caridad was previously chief operating officer of World Trade Center Metro Manila.

Megaworld’s Mice operations will work closely with Megaworld Hotels & Resorts, allowing the group to offer integrated event packages that combine venues, accommodations and food and beverage services within its townships. The group currently operates 14 hotel properties nationwide with about 6,500 room keys.

Megaworld president and chief executive officer Lourdes Gutierrez-Alfonso said Cebu serves as the launch pad for the company’s Mice ambitions.

“After Cebu, we will explore other key growth areas to expand this business as we aim to attract more international conventions and events,” she said, adding that hosting Asean-related activities positions Mactan Expo as a landmark project for the group.

Megaworld plans to roll out additional Mice developments in other tourism-oriented townships over the next five to 10 years, building on Cebu’s role as a gateway for international meetings and exhibitions in the Visayas. / KOC