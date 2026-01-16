Firm denies link to Cebu Marathon medal controversy

LOCAL metal memorabilia manufacturer Suarez & Sons Inc. clarified on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026, that it has no connection to Suarez Arts, the medal supplier cited in the controversy over delayed finishers’ medals at the Cebu Marathon 2026.

In a statement posted on its Facebook page, the company said it issued the clarificationto prevent public confusion caused by the similarity in names and stressed that the two firms are separate entities.

“We at Suarez & Sons, Inc. would like to clarify that we are not connected, affiliated nor associated with Suarez Arts, the medal supplier mentioned for Cebu Marathon 2026. Suarez & Sons, Inc. is a separate and distinct entity from Suarez Arts. While our names may sound similar, we operate independently,” the statement read.

The company said the clarification was necessary to protect the integrity of its brand.

“We empathize with the involved parties, but we must ensure that the public is accurately informed,” the statement added.

The Cebu Marathon Organizing Committee apologized Monday, Jan. 12, to runners who finished the race without receiving finishers’ medals.

Organizers blamed delivery failures by their long-time supplier, Suarez Arts, for delays in distributing medals during the 42K and 21K races, triggering complaints from runners on race day, Sunday, Jan. 11.

The committee said the shortage was caused by the supplier’s failure to deliver on schedule despite repeated assurances, forcing last-minute transport efforts and leaving many finishers without medals upon crossing the finish line.

Organizers added that the medals arrived late due to shipping and logistical delays, with distribution starting only at 6:51 a.m. on race day.

The committee assured affected runners that they would still receive their medals. / CDF