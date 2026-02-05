Firm expands healthcare footprint in VisMin

CEBU-BASED AppleOne Group is expanding its healthcare operations across the Visayas and Mindanao as it seeks to bring specialized and tertiary medical services closer to regional markets and reduce patient dependence on Metro Manila hospitals.

Through its healthcare arm, AppleOne Medical Group, the company is investing in the upgrade and expansion of long-established regional hospitals, applying service standards drawn from its hospitality business to hospital operations.

AppleOne Medical Group was established in 2020, at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, as part of the group’s diversification strategy. The company said the move was aimed at addressing long-standing gaps in access to advanced diagnostics and specialized treatment outside Metro Manila.

“Our objective has always been to raise the standard of living in the Visayas and Mindanao — now including healthcare,” AppleOne Group president and chief executive officer Ray Go Manigsaca said.

Regional hospital network

In Cebu, VisayasMed Hospital, which has been operating since 1952, is being positioned as a center for advanced diagnostics and cancer care. The hospital operates a high-capacity laboratory in partnership with Singapore Diagnostics, offering tests previously available mainly in Manila. It also houses the Singapore Cancer Center Inc., an oncology facility offering precision diagnostics and personalized treatment.

In Eastern Visayas, AppleOne operates United Shalom Hospital, a 100-bed facility serving provincial communities with limited access to critical care. The hospital is set to expand with intensive care and neonatal intensive care units, addressing gaps in maternal and critical health services in the region.

In Mindanao, Brokenshire Medical Center, founded in 1917, is being developed as a tertiary and specialized care hub. The facility houses a heart institute, chemotherapy center, stroke unit, and a multidisciplinary center for children with special needs. It also offers in vitro fertilization services and advanced surgical technologies, including hybrid endolaparoscopic procedures.

Hub-and-spoke model

Beyond hospital upgrades, AppleOne Medical Group is rolling out a hub-and-spoke healthcare model, with satellite outpatient and primary care centers planned within a 50-kilometer radius of its major hospitals. The company said the strategy aims to improve healthcare access in underserved communities while decongesting major facilities.

As of early 2026, AppleOne Medical Group said it continues to scale its regional healthcare network, working with medical professionals and local stakeholders to strengthen healthcare delivery across the Visayas and Mindanao. / KOC