Firm extends OTC crypto buy, sell services to jewelry store patrons

MONEYBEES, a virtual asset service provider (VASP) specializing in over-the-counter crypto exchanges, has expanded its service outreach by tapping the jewelry appraisal industry, partnering with Willyn Villarica Jewelry to enable even more Filipinos to conveniently buy and sell crypto using fiat.

Located at Market Market in Taguig City, the branch has become a go-to destination for both jewelry enthusiasts and crypto traders to seamlessly convert their digital currency.

The branch allows users to effortlessly convert their cryptocurrency holdings into physical cash.

Crypto enthusiasts can buy and sell major cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, USD Tether, USD Coin and Ripple.

Moneybees has been partnering with businesses that are Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas-Supervised Financial Institutions to make crypto accessible amid the rapidly developing digital assets market.