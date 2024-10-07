Firm eyes Cebuano buyers as it debuts first project in PH

SINGAPORE-BASED Banyan Tree Group is targeting the Cebu market with the launch of its first project in the Philippines — Banyan Tree Manila Bay — capitalizing on Cebuanos’ growing interest in luxury condominium living and hospitality.

In partnership with real estate firm Nest Seekers International, Banyan Tree introduced this landmark development to Cebu’s high-end property market, acknowledging the city’s increasing demand for upscale residences. Global Investment Strategist Donna Vicedo-Racho emphasized the promising opportunities for luxury developments in the Philippines, saying, “Cebu’s high-end market has shown tremendous growth, and we believe Banyan Tree Manila Bay will resonate with your discerning clientele.”

The project will be located in Parañaque City and developed in two phases. The first phase, which includes a hotel, residences and a retail component, is expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2028.

“Our goal is to provide a world-class experience both in living and hospitality. Banyan Tree Manila Bay will set a new standard of luxury living in the Philippines, catering to a highly sophisticated market,” said Andy Regalado, chief marketing officer of Nest Seekers International and chief sales and marketing officer of Banyan Tree Manila Bay.

He also expressed enthusiasm about collaborating with top Cebuano brokers to present Banyan Tree’s elegance and exclusivity to potential buyers.

The three-tower Banyan Tree Residences Manila Bay will feature ultra-luxury units, including two penthouse units (900 square meters each), four bi-level units (700 square meters), 38 prime units (400 square meters) and 199 two- and three-bedroom units (ranging from 140 to 260 square meters).

The hotel component will offer a variety of rooms and suites designed for discerning travelers, along with amenities like a swimming pool, fitness center, signature restaurant and bar and the country’s first Banyan Tree Spa and Gallery.

Joey Roi Bondoc, director for Research at Colliers Philippines, noted that demand for upscale and luxury condominiums is likely driven by local and overseas Filipino investors looking for attractive investment opportunities and inflation hedges. He said that buyers continue to express interest in high-end properties, viewing them as safe and valuable investments. / KOC