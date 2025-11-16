Firm eyes growth through RE, water amid climate challenges

A CEBU-BASED listed firm is ramping up its renewable energy (RE) and water initiatives as it eyes a strong year-end performance, leveraging new investments to address growing concerns over power reliability and water supply.

The move comes as recent weather disturbances such as those in Cebu caused widespread power outages and water shortages, highlighting the importance of resilient infrastructure.

In a disclosure to the local bourse on Friday, Nov. 14, 2025, Vivant said it is banking on RE expansion to sustain growth.

“As we head into the fourth quarter, we expect to close the year strong,” said Arlo Sarmiento, Vivant’s chief executive officer. “Our recent solar acquisition and upcoming business development initiatives will drive future growth while supporting energy and water reliability for the communities we serve.”

The company said it acquired a 40 percent stake in Samal Solar Renewable Energy Corp. (SSREC), operator of a 53.14 megawatt (MW) solar plant in Bataan, adding immediate capacity to its portfolio. The acquisition lifts Vivant’s total attributable operating generation capacity to 471 MW, with the remaining 3.95 MW of the solar plant set to come online in 2026.

In the first nine months of 2025, Vivant posted a consolidated core net income of P1.9 billion, up 24 percent from the same period in 2024. Net income attributable to equity holders of the parent company also rose 12 percent year-on-year to P1.9 billion, boosted by foreign exchange gains, insurance proceeds, and cost reimbursements from certain power subsidiaries.

“Vivant continued to show strong results despite slower-than-expected gross domestic product (GDP) growth in the first nine months,” said Sarmiento. “I am proud of the resilience of our teams as we navigated market challenges and saw positive results from our power generation, energy distribution, and wastewater treatment operations.”

The company’s energy business contributed P2.5 billion to income, with power generation accounting for 63 percent of that total at P1.7 billion. Distribution utility operations added P879 million, while retail energy posted a P79 million loss due to lower electricity prices.

Conventional power plants delivered 3,211 GWh in the first nine months, despite an overall 15 percent decline in energy volumes sold. Gains were supported by trading in the reserve market and the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market as well as ancillary services procurement agreement revenues.

Vivant’s water operations showed significant improvement, generating P184 million during the period compared with a P11 million loss a year earlier. This was driven by the recognition of finance income from the 25-year joint venture with the Metropolitan Cebu Water District and stronger performance from Puerto Princesa’s sewage operations under its partially owned subsidiary, Flows.

Consolidated revenues reached P8.9 billion, largely flat year-on-year, while operating expenses rose 26 percent to P1.2 billion due to higher headcount, professional fees, and depreciation from recent asset acquisitions. Total consolidated assets stood at P33.3 billion, with equity attributable to the parent at P21.3 billion. / KOC