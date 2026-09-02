Firm eyes new revenue from EV charging

A CEBU-BASED listed firm is looking to tap the growing electric vehicle market and diversify revenues by adding EV charging services to its network of fuel stations and commercial properties in the Visayas.

Topline Group has partnered with Japan-based Jigowatts Inc. to explore the installation of electric vehicle charging stations (EVCS) across its portfolio, with initial deployment targeted for the first half of 2027.

The planned rollout will allow select Light Fuels service stations, Bay Mall in Liloan and smart port Pier88 to serve both conventional and electric vehicles. Specific charging locations remain subject to evaluation.

Brigitte Carmel Lapasaran Lim, Topline Group senior vice president and chief operating officer, said the initiative would help future-proof Light Fuels’ retail platform while creating opportunities to broaden revenues.

“By integrating EV charging capabilities into Topline Group’s growing network, we are not only future-proofing Light Fuels’ retail platform but also creating opportunities to broaden our revenue streams,” Lim said.

The initiative supports the group’s strategy to develop more versatile service stations that can serve motorists shifting to electric vehicles across the Visayas.

“As electric mobility continues to develop, accessible charging infrastructure will play an important role in supporting more motorists who choose electric vehicles,” Topline chairman, president and chief executive officer Eugene Erik Lim said.

He said the partnership is part of the group’s effort to keep its portfolio future-ready and aligned with emerging market trends.

The planned expansion comes as the Department of Energy (DOE) pushes the development of the country’s EV charging infrastructure while requiring distribution utilities to prepare their networks for the additional electricity demand.

Under DOE Department Circular DC2025-08-0012, distribution utilities are required to integrate EV charging stations into their development plans and account for the additional power demand from EV charging. The circular also directs utilities to process electric-service applications for EV charging stations within 20 days.

As of July 31, 2026, the DOE had accredited 402 EV charging station providers nationwide, underscoring the expansion of the country’s charging infrastructure.

The rollout also raises questions about the readiness of local distribution networks to accommodate additional EV charging demand, particularly from high-capacity fast chargers. The specific grid requirements for Topline’s planned charging sites will depend on their locations, charger capacities and expected usage.

Jigowatts, a Tokyo-based technology company, develops AC and DC charging systems, charging management and payment platforms, and energy management technologies.

The partnership builds on Topline’s earlier agreement with V-Green Charging Stations Philippines Inc. for EV charging and battery-swapping stations for VinFast e-scooters in Metro Cebu and Northern Cebu.

Topline currently operates 23 branded Light Fuels stations across the Visayas, with another 27 stations set for rebranding./ KOC