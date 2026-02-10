FIRM eyes P6.5B sales from Palawan condo project

MEGAWORLD Corp. is expanding its township footprint in Palawan with a new residential project in its 462-hectare Paragua Coastown in San Vicente, positioning the development around wellness-led design.

The listed property developer said Santé Residences Palawan, a 14-story condominium, is targeting Well Residential certification, making it the first residential project in the Philippines to pursue the global standard focused on health and well-being.

The project, Megaworld’s third residential development in the township, will feature 460 units and is expected to generate about P6.5 billion in sales, with completion targeted by 2031.

Megaworld is also developing two hotels within Paragua Coastown, reinforcing its strategy to anchor San Vicente as an emerging tourism and real estate hub in northern Palawan.