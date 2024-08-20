Firm fuels dreams of Pinoy MSMES

CEBUANA Lhuillier’s KaNegosyo Center is empowering Filipino micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) by providing essential support through its Simula and Paglago programs.

This initiative is aimed at helping aspiring entrepreneurs turn their dreams into reality by offering flexible loans and dedicated coaching.

The center is committed to fostering growth and innovation, helping MSMEs overcome financial challenges and achieve sustainable success. Jean Henri Lhuillier, president and chief executive officer of Cebuana Lhuillier, said the organization’s mission is to support Filipino entrepreneurs, not just financially, but also through guidance and mentorship.

Richard La Torre, a Peralink Partner of Cebuana Lhuillier, was able to grow his business through the firm’s flexible loan options.

The company aims to help more MSMEs grow their businesses through the accessible and easy financing schemes now available to them. / KOC