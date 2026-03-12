Cebu seen as gateway for Thai-PH trade

TRADE and investment linkages between Cebu and Thailand took center stage as the Royal Thai Embassy to the Philippines opened Thailand Week 2026 in Cebu, highlighting the city’s role as a gateway for stronger economic cooperation between the two countries.

In her remarks during the opening ceremony on Thursday, March 12, 2026, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand to the Philippines Makawadee Sumitmor said the event reflects the “mutual trust and growing commercial, investment, and people-to-people partnership” between Thailand and the Philippines under regional cooperation through the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean).

Organized by the Department of International Trade Promotion of Thailand’s Ministry of Commerce through the Thai Trade Center Manila, the expo brings Thai small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to Cebu to connect with Filipino distributors, retailers, and consumers. The expo runs from March 12-15, 2026, at the Ayala Center Cebu.

Sumitmor said the event is particularly meaningful as the Philippines assumes the Asean chairmanship this year, which seeks to deepen intra-regional trade, strengthen supply chains, and promote inclusive growth among micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

“MSMEs are the backbone of our two economies and across Asean,” she said, noting that the expo provides Thai businesses with a platform to explore partnerships with Filipino distributors and retailers while expanding market access in the Philippines.

The ambassador also underscored Cebu’s strategic role in facilitating cross-border commerce. As one of the country’s major economic centers, Cebu serves as a hub for trade and tourism with strong regional connectivity, including direct flights linking the city with Bangkok and other Asean destinations.

“Cebu is a major economic engine and a gateway to international linkages,” she said.

Budget airline AirAsia Philippines recently announced its new direct route linking Cebu and Thailand, starting July 11 with daily flights.

Cebu backs deeper trade

cooperation

Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival welcomed the Thai delegation and expressed the city government’s support for initiatives that strengthen economic and cultural ties between Cebu and Thailand.

Archival said Cebu City looks forward to expanding cooperation with Thailand in areas ranging from commerce and investment to cultural exchanges and tourism.

“We welcome the Thai delegation and express our support for Thailand Week 2026,” he said. “Cebu City will continue supporting future projects and programs that will further strengthen our friendship, cultural ties, and commerce with Thailand.”

Business community

sees new opportunities

The local business community also sees the expo as an opportunity to deepen trade engagement between Cebuano and Thai enterprises.

Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Regan Rex King said the Thailand Week has become an important platform for building partnerships between businesses in the two economies.

“Thailand has been a valued partner, not only as a source of quality goods and services but also as a model of economic resilience and innovation,” King said.

“Beyond products and goods, what we truly celebrate is partnership that builds bridges between our nations, businesses, and people,” he said.

This year’s expo features more than 50 Thai companies presenting products and services that could open new opportunities for trade, investment, and cultural exchange. The expo marks the fourth staging of Thailand Week in Cebu, reinforcing the city’s growing role as a key platform for Thai-Philippine business engagement outside Metro Manila. / KOC