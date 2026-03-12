Firm grows logistics fleet to meet cargo demand

THE Primary Group of Builders (PGB) is ramping up investments in its maritime logistics arm, expanding its vessel fleet to strengthen the movement of goods across the archipelago as e-commerce and regional trade continue to grow.

PGB chairman William Christopher “Wally” Liu said the group now operates more than 60 vessels, positioning the company as one of the larger privately-run domestic cargo operators in the country.

“We don’t really come out so often, but I think we’re fairly large. The vessel fleet is nearing 60 vessels now,” Liu said.

The fleet forms a key part of the company’s logistics network that transports goods between major ports and emerging provincial markets, particularly in the Visayas and Mindanao.

According to Liu, the vessels collectively move an estimated 300,000 to 400,000 tons of cargo daily, supporting supply chains that range from commercial shipments to the rapidly expanding e-commerce sector.

“Every day we’re moving the equivalent of about 300,000 to 400,000 tons of goods,” he said. “If you order anything from e-commerce, there’s a good chance we’ll help bring it to your door. Somebody has to do it.”

The logistics network connects Batangas in Luzon to multiple destinations in the Visayas and Mindanao, including Panay, Negros and Zamboanga. The group has also opened a direct route from Sorsogon to Surigao, providing an alternative corridor for cargo movement between Luzon and Mindanao.

Liu noted that the expansion reflects growing demand for goods in provincial markets, which have seen stronger purchasing power in recent years.

“Places you thought were very backward before are no longer like that,” he said. “Every day there’s some e-commerce package heading their way.”

The maritime business has grown steadily over roughly 15 years, supported by the group’s technical engineering capabilities and investments in crew development.

“We bring in our technical engineering expertise to make sure the vessels run well, and our human resources ensure the crew is really top-notch,” Liu said.

Despite the expansion, Liu acknowledged that rising global fuel prices—linked partly to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East—could increase operating costs for shipping companies.

“Fuel has gone up… and that affects everyone,” he said.

Now marking its 75th year, Beatrice Anne Liu, a board member of PGB, said the company is pursuing other initiatives, including new vessel acquisitions in logistics, real estate partnerships, home investment programs, lifestyle promotions, and expanded human capital and foundation projects, as part of its broader strategy to generate long-term social and economic impact.

Beyond maritime logistics, the company said it will continue advancing strategic business initiatives across its various industries. In June, its construction arm Primary Structures will spearhead the launch of a Construction Cluster integrated operations program that will combine construction, materials, and equipment services under a unified platform.

The initiative aims to streamline operations while expanding the group’s construction services beyond the Visayas and Mindanao to Luzon, bringing its construction solutions to more markets nationwide. / KOC