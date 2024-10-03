Firm joins efforts to boost low insurance penetration rate in PH

CEBUANA Lhuillier has joined the nationwide push to increase insurance accessibility in response to Finance Secretary Ralph Recto’s call to address the country’s low insurance penetration rate.

Recto emphasized the need for microinsurance to provide affordable financial stability to Filipino households.

Cebuana Lhuillier, a leader in microfinance and microinsurance, offers a range of products, including Protectmax and Healthmax, tailored to low-income families.

These plans provide life, accident, fire and health coverage at affordable rates, ensuring financial protection without burdening consumers.

The company’s commitment to financial inclusion aligns with Recto’s vision for the insurance industry. Cebuana Lhuillier aims to expand its microinsurance offerings, continuing its role in empowering underserved communities through accessible and affordable financial solutions. / PR