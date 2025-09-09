Firm launches Cebu’s 1st farm subdivision

HOMEGROWN developer Ynoc Prime Land Corp., a subsidiary of Prime Movers Holdings, has formally launched Labranza Farm Ville, a pioneering agri-residential project positioned as Cebu’s first officially recognized farm subdivision.

Reestablished in 2021, Ynoc Prime Land carries a bold vision of building farm subdivisions across Cebu. The company’s pivot into property development stems from its owners’ love for agriculture and recognition of a growing demand for agricultural investment in the region.

Located in Sitio Bahada, Bongdo Gua, Borbon, Labranza Farm Ville takes its name from the Spanish word for “farmland.” Just two hours from Metro Cebu, the project offers a countryside escape while remaining accessible to essential amenities. This development transforms a large agricultural estate with a total area of 4.8 hectares subdivided into 25 farm lots ranging from 1,000 to 1,400 square meters.

“Farmlot subdivision” refers to a subdivision project primarily intended for agricultural production, with a minimum lot area of 1,000 sq. m. and with a 25 percent maximum allowable buildable area.

Each lot owner is entitled to build a home on their property, following certain building restrictions that ensure the agricultural integrity of the area. Only 25 percent of the lot may be used for building structures, allowing ample space for farming and green open areas.

Beyond private lots, the community is designed to enrich rural life with shared amenities including a clubhouse, swimming pool, greenhouse, sports and recreation areas, flower garden, fish pond, camping grounds, a farmers’ market and a grotto. Residents are encouraged to cultivate crops and practice organic, sustainable farming, with restrictions in place to maintain ecological balance.

At the project’s launching on Monday, Sept. 8, 2025, Ynoc Prime Land president Mark Anthony Ynoc said the project was inspired by the pandemic-era surge of interest in farming and gardening, combined with his family’s deep ties to Borbon, where his mother grew up in a household of farmers.

“This is more than a subdivision — it’s a lifestyle choice rooted in sustainability, self-reliance and respect for the land,” he said.

Ynoc said the project has completed key legal requirements, including an Environmental Compliance Certificate, preliminary approval and locational clearance/development permit and zoning clearances. Its license to sell is expected to be released within a month of the soft launch.

Construction of the facilities and road networks will start on Nov. 15, 2027, and turnover of the lot-only units will commence 15 months after.

The country’s agriculture sector accounts for around eight percent of the gross domestic product, though output slipped by 2.2 percent last year — the steepest drop in eight years due to weather disruptions and pests. Despite challenges, Ynoc believes farm subdivisions like Labranza Farm Ville can promote sustainable land use while contributing to food security.

Residents are encouraged to practice sustainable and organic farming, with restrictions on high-impact agricultural activities to maintain ecological balance. Ynoc emphasized that the project not only provides a new form of countryside living but also contributes to food security by empowering landowners to grow their own crops.

As the first farm subdivision in Cebu to undergo full regulatory processes, Labranza Farm Ville positions itself as both a trailblazer in eco-conscious development and a response to the growing interest in sustainable land ownership. / KOC