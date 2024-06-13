Firm launches new digital service to empower SME sector

FILIPINO-OWNED logistics company Airspeed has launched Pinaspeed, its latest digital service, amid the robust growth in online shopping.

Pinaspeed offers a seamless experience from pick-up to delivery, catering to diverse logistics requirements.

Its user-friendly interface allows customers to monitor shipments in real-time, ensuring smooth and timely deliveries.

Dedicated to helping micro businesses grow, it offers competitive rates and flexible delivery choices.

Initially available for pick-up in the National Capital Region, Rizal and Cavite, Pinaspeed is well-equipped to meet the escalating demands of e-commerce with its nationwide delivery coverage.

Since 1985, Airspeed has provided integrated and adaptable solutions tailored for large enterprises, as well as micro, small, and medium businesses.

Through the relaunch of Pinaspeed, Airspeed continues its tradition of innovation and customer-centric service. / KOC