Firm launches Spain Visa Center in Cebu

FOLLOWING the rising number of Filipinos visiting Spain for business and leisure, BLS International has opened its Spain Visa Application Center at AppleOne Equicom Tower in Cebu Business Park, Cebu City.

Jagmohan Singh Tamber, manager director at BLS International Visa Services Philippines Inc., said the opening of the visa center would provide easier access for residents of Cebu and surrounding regions to apply for Spain visas, reducing the need to travel to Manila or other cities for visa processing.

Tamber said that there has been a growing number of Filipinos traveling to Spain for both leisure and business, drawn by the country’s rich culture and historical sites, as well as its strong ties to the Filipino community.

“We know how travel connects people, cultures and businesses and this facility will strengthen that connection between the Philippines and Spain, a country with a rich shared history and dynamic presence with the Philippines,” he said.

To visit Spain, Filipinos need a Schengen Visa, which also allows them to visit 27 other European countries.

Ambassador Miguel Utray of Spain to the Philippines said that the opening of the Spain Visa Center demonstrates Spain’s commitment to recognizing and engaging with Cebu and the broader Visayas and Mindanao regions.

“We want to make it easier for Filipinos to obtain Spain visas. We want to offer the fastest and best quality of service to our clients,” said Consul General Ignacio Sanchez.

The Embassy of Spain in the Philippines currently processes 26,000 visas each year and aims to boost this number to 50,000 within the next two years.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in India, BLS International works with multiple governments to manage their visa and consular services, handling tasks such as document verification, biometric data collection, and application processing.

The company operates visa application centers in various countries, offering streamlined and efficient services for individuals applying for visas, passports or other government-related documents. / KOC