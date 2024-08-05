Firm offers programs amid nursing crunch in PH

A DATA-ENABLED care delivery firm has launched a series of programs to address the nurse shortage in the healthcare workforce in the country.

The Department of Health estimates it will take 12 years to fill the nursing shortage and 23 years for doctors.

While recent policies aim to address the nursing crunch, Filipino nurses will struggle if stakeholders fail to meet industry demands.

“The nursing crunch poses a significant challenge to the global health care system, straining resources and impacting patient care,” said Ivic Mueco, managing director of Optum Philippines.

Optum is a member of the UnitedHealth Group family, a Fortune 500 US company that has been operating in the Philippines since 2011. It has offices in Makati, Taguig, Quezon City, and Muntinlupa in Metro Manila, and Cebu.

Christine Dugay, senior engagement manager of IpsosStrategy3, highlighted the nursing shortage in the Philippines, despite being a top provider globally at the “Solving the Nursing Crunch C-Suite Forum” hosted by Optum Philippines, in partnership with the IT and Business Process Association of the Philippines.

An IpsosStrategy3 study in early 2024 revealed that many of the 526,331 licensed nurses in the Philippines do not continue to practice due to a lack of suitable job opportunities.

In 2022, the government already announced that the country lacked over 100,000 nurses for public and private health facilities nationwide, resulting in a nurse-to-patient ratio greater than the DOH standard of 1:12.

Factors such as financial difficulties and program incompatibility drive nursing student dropout rates. Stress is common, but financial challenges are the primary reason for public school nursing students dropping out, causing many to shift to non-licensure fields.

While the Continuing Professional Development (CPD) of 2016 aims to ensure Filipino professionals stay updated with industry advancements, the demands of hospital work make it difficult for nurses to attend required courses, which can cost thousands of pesos.

To alleviate this burden, Optum Philippines launched the RN Ready Plus program, offering free, self-paced classes to help nurses meet the requirements of the CPD Act. Additionally, Optum introduced the Optum Health Education Global online learning platform to strengthen the global healthcare workforce through interprofessional continuing education.

“While there is still a long way to go in terms of addressing all the challenges of the industry today –such as program incompatibility and the need for improvement of health care workers’ working conditions, small steps, even those beginning from our innermost circles, are still steps towards a better and brighter future of health and health care,” Mueco said. / KOC