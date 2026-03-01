Firm powers off-grid school in Coron with P3.6M solar project

CEBU-BASED Vivant Foundation Inc. (VFI), the corporate social responsibility arm of the listed firm Vivant Corp., has completed an 18.7-kilowatt peak (kWp) solar electrification project for Canipo Integrated School on Canipo Island in Coron, Palawan, investing P3.6 million to provide stable, renewable power to the off-grid campus.

The project, turned over on Feb. 10, 2026 under VFI’s flagship Project Liadlaw, aims to address long-standing power constraints that have limited access to digital learning tools and extended classroom activities in the remote island school.

Canipo Integrated School has relied largely on daylight and limited generator hours, restricting the use of computers, connectivity equipment and other modern instructional tools. The new solar installation is expected to provide consistent electricity for classrooms and faculty facilities, supporting expanded learning hours and improved access to technology.

The system was implemented in partnership with Calamian Islands Power Corporation (CIPC), a subsidiary of Vivant Energy, and the Department of Education Schools Division of Palawan.

CIPC president Eric Omamalin said the initiative aligns with the company’s thrust of energizing last-mile communities. “Energizing last-mile areas has always been part of our mission. Projects like this help equalize opportunities to progress for all, especially for communities that are often beyond the reach of conventional power,” he said.

Vivant Energy maintains operations in northern Palawan through CIPC and on the mainland through Delta P, Inc., supplying electricity to households and businesses across the province.

14th Coron initiative

The Canipo solar project marks VFI’s 14th initiative in the Coron Islands since it began community programs there in 2015, and its second project in the municipality of Coron.

In 2024, the foundation provided a literacy resource grant to the same school. The electrification project builds on that support by ensuring the availability of power needed to maximize the use of learning materials and equipment.

Project Liadlaw, which focuses on renewable energy solutions for underserved communities, previously received the Outstanding Corporate Social Responsibility Award from the League of Corporate Foundations during its Guild Awards in 2019 and 2025.

VFI executive director Shem Jose Garcia said the foundation’s priority remains long-term community impact. “We believe that progress starts when it is supported by reliable energy,” he said.

Supporting digital inclusion

Local school officials said the solar installation will enable extended study hours, more consistent lesson preparation for teachers and improved access to digital learning tools.

For many public schools in geographically isolated areas, unreliable or limited electricity continues to constrain connectivity and technology integration. By deploying renewable energy systems, foundations and private-sector utilities are increasingly stepping in to bridge infrastructure gaps.

Vivant Foundation said the Canipo project underscores its broader nation-building agenda, emphasizing energy access as a catalyst for education and inclusive growth in remote communities.

With the solar system now operational, school administrators expect improved academic engagement and greater opportunities for students whose access to modern resources has historically been shaped by geography./ KOC