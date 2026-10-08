Firm readies longer-term water supply for Cebu

MANILA Water Philippine Ventures (MWPV) is preparing a new water source, treatment and pumping station facility for Metro Cebu that is expected to add at least 12.5 million liters of water per day, enough to serve about 20,000 households.

The planned facility forms part of MWPV-Cebu’s longer-term strategy to strengthen water supply resilience as Metro Cebu’s residential, commercial and industrial demand grows.

“The combination of our current supply reliability, robust El Niño preparedness measures, and planned capacity expansion provides support to Metro Cebu’s growing water requirements,” Ruby Rose Mercado, general manager of MWPV-Cebu, said in a statement.

“We are not only addressing today’s needs but also laying the foundation for a more resilient and sustainable water future for the region,” she added.

In the near term, MWPV-Cebu is implementing measures to maintain supply reliability, including the monitoring and rehabilitation of deep wells and surface water sources, preventive maintenance, reservoir optimization and exploration of additional water sources.

The company said it currently supplies 30.3 million liters of potable water per day and has the capacity to add another 7.5 million liters daily, equivalent to the requirements of about 12,000 households.

MWPV said its existing water source remains stable despite dry conditions, with water continuing to overflow from its weir. It said this allows the company to meet current production requirements while complying with water quality standards.

It has also readied water tankers, mobile treatment plants and standby deep wells, while enhancing backwash recovery at its treatment facilities to augment supply when needed.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration has warned that up to 85 provinces could experience dry conditions, dry spells or drought from late October to March as El Niño intensifies.

MWPV, the non-East Zone subsidiary of Manila Water Co., is also ramping up El Niño preparations across its 13 operating units in Luzon, the Visayas and Mindanao, focusing on water source development, infrastructure resilience, operational readiness and supply augmentation. / KOC