Firm says case against Minglanilla officials is about due process, not business interests

THE company that filed a complaint leading to the suspension of 12 Minglanilla officials is finally speaking out. Jomara Agri Foods and Supply Corp. says their legal battle is not just about private business interests. Instead, they argue it is about due process, holding leaders accountable, and protecting the safety of local residents.

A year-long suspension

On February 2, 2026, the Office of the Ombudsman placed Mayor Rajiv Enad, Vice Mayor Lani Peña, and 10 municipal councilors under a one-year preventive suspension. These officials served during the previous 2022-2025 term.

The Ombudsman’s strict action stemmed from Jomara’s complaint over how the town officials handled business permits. It also focused on major safety concerns in Sitio Napo, Barangay Guindarohan, where deep ground cracks have raised serious fears of landslides.

More than just business

On Sunday, February 22, 2026, Jomara issued a public statement to dispute claims spreading online. The company urged the public to look at the full legal and factual context of the case, rather than reducing it to one-sided narratives.

“Jomara respectfully notes that some public discourse frames the Ombudsman’s Decision to suspend the Respondents as involving purely private interest. Such a narrow characterization overlooks the broader considerations at stake,” the statement read.

The company shared that it received a copy of the Ombudsman’s ruling on February 12, 2026. However, following legal advice, they waited to speak publicly until they had fully reviewed the decision. Jomara is still waiting for the Ombudsman’s final ruling on the separate criminal complaints it filed against the local leaders.

In an earlier report, Mayor Enad strongly denied doing anything wrong. He stated that the officials’ decisions were driven by a desire to protect public safety, adding that he will challenge the suspension through legal remedies.

For now, new leaders have taken charge to keep the town running. Following the legal succession plan, the mayor's wife, First Councilor Lheslen Enad, has assumed the role of acting mayor. Meanwhile, Councilor Mulot Laput is serving as acting vice mayor.

As Minglanilla adjusts to its temporary leadership, the council seats vacated by the suspended officials may remain unfilled unless replaced under legal procedures. Residents and business owners alike now wait to see how this high-stakes legal battle will unfold, hoping for a resolution that ensures both fairness and the community's safety. / DPC