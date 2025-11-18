Firm Sees Growth on Rising Logistics Demand

THE country’s largest courier LBC Express sees room for further expansion as demand for logistics services in the Philippines remains robust, driven by rising e-commerce activity and growing delivery needs nationwide.

The logistics sector has expanded steadily in recent years as consumers shift online and businesses upgrade supply chains, creating more opportunities for established players.

President and chief operating officer (COO) Enrique Rey, Jr. said the company is committed to investing in innovation and customer-focused services to support its next phase of growth.

Rey said LBC’s long-term outlook remains positive, supported by strong demand from Filipino households and entrepreneurs who rely on delivery services for personal shipments and business transactions.

Chairman and COO Rene Fuentes said the firm’s 75 years in business highlights not only the company’s longevity but also its continued purpose.

“Our work is more than business. It’s a mission to connect, uplift and make lives easier for Filipinos everywhere.” / KOC