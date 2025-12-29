Firm sees more stable 2026 after uneven year

HOMEGROWN firm AppleOne Group is entering 2026 with cautious optimism, betting on healthcare-led growth and selective expansion after a volatile 2025 exposed uneven performance across its real estate and hospitality businesses.

“For 2025, it was really a year of mixed realities across the industries,” said company president Ray Manigsaca, adding that the group’s diversified portfolio helped cushion sector-specific shocks.

Manigsaca said AppleOne expects a more stable operating environment in 2026, supported by fewer natural disruptions and easing economic headwinds, allowing the company to pursue expansion plans more decisively if conditions normalize.

In real estate, the group started 2025 on a flat footing, particularly in the first half, before demand picked up toward year-end. Sales were driven mainly by premium buyers and repeat clients of its high-end developments, pointing to sustained demand for well-located, quality projects despite a cautious market.

Hospitality delivered a strong start to the year until around August, but activity slowed from September as arrivals from South Korea weakened, mirroring trends across much of Southeast Asia. The slowdown was compounded by cancellations in October and November following an earthquake and flooding in the province. December bookings, however, showed a seasonal rebound led by domestic travel and local demand.

The group recently soft-opened the Fairfield by Marriott Cebu Mactan, marking the Fairfield brand’s debut on the island and Marriott International’s first city hotel in Mactan. AppleOne also developed the Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort, part of the Marriott portfolio.

Healthcare was the group’s most consistent performer in 2025, delivering steady results throughout the year, Manigsaca said, reinforcing AppleOne’s strategy to scale up resilient and essential sectors. The group operates VisayasMed in Cebu City, United Shalom Hospital in Tacloban and Brokenshire Medical Center in Davao.

For 2026, AppleOne plans to further expand its healthcare platform, continue upgrading its hospitality assets, and remain disciplined in real estate by prioritizing quality, sustainability and long-term value over volume, Manigsaca said.

“We’ve built the company to withstand cycles,” he said. “We believe AppleOne is well-positioned to grow responsibly as conditions improve.” / KOC