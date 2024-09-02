Firm takes full control of diagnostic clinic

CEBU-BASED LH Paragon Group Inc. (LHPI) has gained full control of its diagnostic clinic that was in partnership with Spain-based health service provider Keralty Global following the latter’s exit from the Philippine market.

This acquisition led to the rebranding of Keralty Prime Cebu to Clinica Prime Cebu Inc. now fully owned by LHPI.

“Effective August 2024, Clinica Prime is now a fully Filipino-owned proprietary brand of primary healthcare services dedicated to delivering holistic patient-centered primary healthcare services across the country,” the company said.

LHPI inked a joint venture partnership with the Keralty Global in December 2020, to elevate Cebu’s local healthcare landscape to global standards. This partnership led to the establishment of three specialty clinics in Mandaue City, Consolacion and Lapu-Lapu City.

Keralty Global has exited the Philippine market to concentrate on its core operations in the United States, Europe and the Americas.

At a press conference on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, Clinica Prime chairman and LHPI Group chief financial officer Edmun Liu said that the acquisition offers LPHI a valuable opportunity to strengthen its presence in the healthcare sector, highlighting the company’s involvement in the medical diagnostics industry since 2004.

“We are grateful for the partnership and the invaluable experience we have gained over the past four years. This year, as we mark the 60th founding anniversary of our group, we are ready to build and grow our own Filipino brand of primary health care, for the Filipino and by the Filipino, with products and services comparable with the best in the world,” he said.

“We are deeply committed to ensuring that world-class primary care is accessible for every Filipino. This is our way of continuing our founder’s vision and legacy of being good stewards, ensuring we make a meaningful and lasting impact on our communities, for the many years to come,” Liu added.

Besides healthcare, LHPI is also engaged in retail, wood, food and real estate businesses.

Patient-centered

Bryan Albert Lim, a doctor, and CPCI president and chief medical officer, said Clinica Prime will focus on the patient experience across their wellness journey.

“Everything we do, how we innovate will all be centered around what the patient needs, and how we can contribute to improving their quality of life. It’s a collective journey to wellness and we take each step with our patients’ well-being in mind, in whatever stage of life they are in. From babies to adults and grandparents, we will accompany our patients’ journey in all of life’s stages,” he said.

Clinica Prime also aims to provide personalized primary healthcare solutions tailor-fit to every patient.

“Our goal to deliver accessible and effective primary care for every Filipino is part of a bigger healthcare ecosystem and we look forward to continuing to serve you with the same dedication and excellence you have always trusted, now made even better and stronger,” Lim said.

The doctor added that lessons from the Covid-19 pandemic have inspired them to further enhance healthcare services.

“The healthcare system has changed so much… Many patients want information to help them navigate the jungle of healthcare. Medical professionals, on the other hand, are also looking for ways on how to integrate better healthcare services,” said CPCI independent director Kenneth Hartigan-Go.

When asked about plans to add more clinics, Liu said they are “taking things one step at a time.”

However, he noted that they do plan to open more clinics, with strategic expansion across the region on the horizon, to better serve more Filipinos. / KOC