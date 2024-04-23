Firm taps into Cebu’s thriving IT talent pool

AN IT workforce solutions provider is banking on Cebu’s rich IT talent pool to help its clients get the right people to grow their businesses.

The company eyes partnering with universities and colleges here to bridge the gap between the academe and the industry in terms of talent requirements as part of its strategic expansion plan.

Manila-based Vertere Global Solutions Inc. and its direct placement arm A7 Recruitment Corp. (ARC) are specifically looking for IT professionals to endorse to their clients for staff augmentation.

In an interview, Vértere president Jocelyn Cariaga highlighted the significant demand for IT professionals. This surge is fueled by companies’ digital transformation, the adoption of remote work schemes, the rise of cyber threats and advancements in areas such as artificial intelligence, among others.

Most in-demand IT skills are data analytics, cybersecurity expertise and Java programming. There’s also a growing demand for talents in multimedia operations, digital marketing, and other IT-enabled services across various companies.

Cariaga said the decision to expand to Cebu is driven by fresh prospects to reach a larger clientele while tapping its rich, skilled workforce.

“Cebu’s strategic location in the Visayas region makes it an ideal hub for expanding operations to other parts of the Philippines. This can help Vértere and ARC increase its market reach and serve clients more efficiently,” Cariaga said.

Vértere and ARC offer a comprehensive range of staffing and workforce solutions in the areas of IT staff augmentation, IT consulting and IT managed services, as well as direct placement, recruitment process outsourcing and recruitment as a service, to help Cebu-based clients leverage talent and technology to achieve their business objectives.

Hire, train, deploy

Cariaga said they partner with colleges and universities to ensure that their clients are connected with individuals possessing the required skill sets.

“We have the talent supply, but fresh graduates, most of them, are not ready for employment, so we train them first before deploying them,” she said.

Cariaga also emphasized their commitment to providing training opportunities for IT professionals to acquire specific skills tailored to their clients’ needs.

Vèrtere has been in the IT business for 27 years. They expanded into direct placement services from staff levels to C-suite roles in the areas of agricultural science, banking, financial services, insurance, business process management, broadcasting, logistics, real estate and utilities.

“Our differentiator in the industry is our consultative and relationship-based approach, aiming to build long-term relationships with our clients. We build and nurture the trust given to us by our candidates to bridge them to better career opportunities,” said ARC president Santos Bunachita.

Bunachita said the company prides itself on its wide network of industry connections for referrals and recommendations. He said through their rigorous talent screening, they ensure clients of accurate matches between individuals and companies.

Cebu roadshow

Vèrtere and ARC held a roadshow in Cebu on April 17, 2024, where they shared insights and strategies to help business optimize their talent management practices. The event was attended by industry leaders, academe and other partners.

Among the topics discussed include meeting the need for scarce and emerging skills in IT, hiring and staffing approaches for critical talents and talent agility. / KOC