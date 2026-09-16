Firm taps solar for Cebu cold hub

CEBU’S cold-chain industry is set to increase its use of renewable energy as Fast Logistics Group (Fast) taps solar power to supply up to 35 percent of the electricity needs of its cold-storage facility in Consolacion.

Fast has signed a 20-year power purchase agreement with Buskowitz Energy for the installation and management of a 779.96-kilowatt-peak (kWp) rooftop solar photovoltaic system at the Fast Cold Chain Hub Cebu in Tayud.

The system is expected to generate about 1.23 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) of renewable electricity in its first year, reducing the facility’s reliance on grid power.

The project will use about 1,300 solar panels covering 4,500 square meters of rooftop space. Buskowitz will handle the installation and asset management, while Fast will purchase the electricity generated.

The shift is significant for cold-chain operations, which require continuous refrigeration to keep temperature-sensitive products within required conditions.

The Chiongbian family, through WLC Holdings, recently regained full ownership of Fast after acquiring the remaining 40 percent stake held by Asia Seal Pte. Ltd. The company plans to invest in logistics infrastructure, technology and automation, while improving network efficiency and sustainability.

Opened in 2021, the Cebu facility has 10,500 pallet positions and serves food and beverage companies, meat processors, produce distributors, restaurants and pharmaceutical businesses across the Visayas.

Fast has committed to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 and has been pursuing renewable-energy and energy-efficiency measures across its logistics network. / KOC