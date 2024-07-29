Firm to distribute another brand in Cebu, Zamboanga

FRUITAS Holdings Inc., the leading operator of multi-format food and beverage stores, listed on the Philippine Stock Exchange achieved a major milestone by securing another exclusive distributorship through its subsidiary, Balai ni Fruitas Inc. (Balai).

Balai sealed an agreement with D’ Famous Red Box Corp. for Balai to exclusively distribute the iconic Polland Hopia brand in Cebu and Zamboanga.

Polland Hopia has been cherished by Filipinos since 1966. Renowned for its authentic mung bean cakes (Hopia), Polland Hopia offers a delightful array of flavors including the beloved Mongo Special Hopia, Black Mongo Hopia, Chocolate Fudge Hopia and Ube Hopia.

Balai is confident that securing distribution rights for Polland Hopia in Cebu and Zamboanga will not only expand the revenue stream but also foster deeper consumer loyalty.

In addition, Polland Hopia will be available in Balai Pandesal community stores on a non-exclusive basis. / PR