Firm to embark on cross-country marketing to promote PH properties

CEBU-BASED Filipino Homes will be engaging in cross-country marketing in a bid to promote Philippine properties around the globe.

Although his company has been mounting roadshows, particularly in countries where there are large Filipino communities, Filipino Homes founder Anthony Gerard Leuterio sees cross-country marketing as an avenue for real estate professionals to expand their market reach beyond their local market.

“We will be partnering with local brokers in every country. They will be our partner in promoting Philippine properties and we are doing this now,” said Leuterio.

Through this marketing strategy, brokers from Thailand, for instance, can now promote Philippine properties, while brokers from Cebu can market properties in Thailand.

According to Leuterio, engaging in cross-country marketing will allow them to diversify their client base, cater to specific niches, develop cultural competence and more importantly, adapt to global trends.

“Collaboration is the key to success in real estate. By partnering with other brokers in other countries, we will be informed about global estate trends and innovations,” he said.

NAR Convention

Leuterio and the Filipino Homes team, composed of 100 delegates, recently traveled to Anaheim, California, on Nov. 13-17, 2023, to participate in the 2023 Convention of the National Association of Realtors (NAR). The event drew approximately 12,000 NAR members and industry stakeholders from all 50 states, several US territories, and 40 countries.

Leuterio said the Philippines had the largest delegation, indicating the healthy state of the Philippine property market.

“Our participation in this prestigious global event underscores our commitment to expanding our horizons, learning from the best, and bringing unparalleled real estate expertise back to our shores,” said Leuterio.

The learning convention tackled various issues that impact real estate such as the growth of ChatGPT and other artificial intelligence tools, customer relationship management, leadership skills in today’s hybrid work setup as well as best practices amid a constantly changing real estate landscape, among others.

Participants of the NAR convention had the opportunity to choose from more than 100 education sessions and interact with more than 350 exhibitors at the real estate industry’s largest trade show.

NAR is America’s largest trade association, representing more than 1.5 million members involved in all aspects of the residential and commercial real estate industries.

Leuterio said joining conventions such as this enhances professional knowledge and skills. NAR conventions also showcase emerging trends, technologies, and innovations that allow attendees to gain insights into the future direction of the real estate market.

Robust year

“Being exposed to these innovations can help us stay competitive and adopt new strategies to improve our business, especially now that we anticipate a robust year of real estate transactions in Cebu,” he said.

The rising middle-income class and the continued strong inflow of overseas remittances on top of a growing economy will further fuel the growth of the sector in 2024.

Leuterio earlier said real estate has been a surprisingly resilient investment, even as the Covid-19 health crisis, stubborn inflation and high interest rates disrupted the market.

“When people encountered issues with other investment instruments, they observed the resilience of real estate investments. Even during economic downturns, real estate has proven to remain robust,” said Leuterio.

He said this realization will spur more buying activities in 2024, particularly among middle-income and overseas Filipinos, with condominium developments to sustain the strong market appetite.