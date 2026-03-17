Firm to expand fiber network in VisMin amid global uncertainties

FIBER broadband provider Converge Information and Communications Technology Solutions Inc. is accelerating its expansion in the Visayas and Mindanao this year, investing up to P23 billion in capital expenditures to grow its network and tap underserved markets.

The company plans to roll out up to 900,000 new fiber ports in 2026, with a significant portion targeted for Visayas and Mindanao as it seeks to broaden access to high-speed internet across the country.

Converge chief executive officer and co-founder Dennis Anthony Uy said the company aims to add nearly one million new ports this year as part of its strategy to penetrate untapped household segments, including prepaid broadband users.

“We’re trying to penetrate them because this is the market segment, especially for the prepaid segment… So that’s our focus — so each Philippine home can be connected through us,” Uy said.

The network expansion is expected to support the company’s pr ojected revenue growth of eight percent to 10 percent in 2026, driven by stronger demand for fiber connectivity outside major urban centers.

Limited impact from Middle

East tensions

Despite rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East that could push up global fuel prices, company officials said the short-term impact on operations is expected to remain limited.

Management said fuel costs account for only a small portion of the firm’s operating expenses, reducing its exposure to energy price volatility.

“Short term, the impact will be minimal,” said Benjamin Rex Emilio Azada, chief operations officer of Converge, during an online briefing on Friday, March 13.

Azada noted that much of the company’s service fleet already uses electric or hybrid vehicles, further cushioning the firm from fuel price increases.

However, the company said it will continue to monitor broader economic effects if geopolitical tensions persist, particularly their potential impact on consumer demand and overall economic activity. / KOC