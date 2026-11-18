CEBU-BASED property developer Cebu Landmasters Inc. (CLI) will prioritize residential development, township expansion and recurring-income assets in 2027 and over the next three years, as it shifts capital spending toward project development and away from land acquisitions.

CLI president and chief executive officer Jose Franco Soberano said the company has already secured several township properties that will provide a development pipeline for the coming years, allowing it to focus on maximizing existing land assets while maintaining financial discipline.

“Given our leadership in the market, we also like to be leaders in capital discipline. We did a good job of acquiring several township properties, which will give us a platform for the next few years. Meaning, there’s no pressure for CLI to acquire more properties,” he said.

Priorities

Residential development will remain the company’s largest investment priority, particularly affordable housing in the Visayas and Mindanao, where demand is supported by end-users and overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

Soberano said CLI is 94 percent sold out, supported by a strong receivables portfolio that the company is completing and collecting. This makes replenishing its residential inventory a priority, particularly in markets where demand has been established.

“Residential gives you that stability, especially that we are strong in the affordable segments in Visayas and Mindanao,” he said.

Township developments will serve as another major growth driver, with the company continuing to develop Davao Global Township and Manresa Town in Cagayan de Oro, in partnership with Xavier University.

The third investment priority will be expanding recurring-income businesses, particularly malls, offices and commercial leasing, to strengthen the company’s long-term revenue base.

Soberano said CLI, which went public nine years ago, has since built a portfolio of recurring-income assets that it intends to scale further.

The company aims to balance near-term cash generation with long-term growth while managing leverage and strengthening its financial position amid changing market conditions.

“We want to expand that more. Scale our malls, commercial leasing to build more stable long-term revenue,” Soberano said.

He added that CLI willould continue pursuing opportunities across residential, townships and recurring-income businesses while maintaining capital discipline and supporting the communities where it operates.

Earnings

The company ended the first nine months of 2026 with P14.1 billion in revenues, down two percent from the same period last year, as sustained residential sales and growth in its commercial and hospitality businesses helped cushion challenging market conditions.

Consolidated net income fell 15 percent to P2.64 billion, partly due to higher gains from investment property sales recorded in the previous year. Net income attributable to the parent company stood at P1.79 billion.

Real estate sales accounted for P13.40 billion of total revenues, while property sales reached P16.2 billion.

The company plans to launch four additional residential projects before year-end in Cebu, Cagayan de Oro and Butuan, supported by its 260-hectare landbank.

Meanwhile, revenues from hotels, malls and offices rose 26 percent to P593 million. Mall and office revenues increased 35 percent to P228 million, while hotel revenues grew 22 percent to P365 million. / KOC