Firm to invest P100M sports hub in Cebu

CEBU’S expanding sports, wellness and lifestyle market is expected to gain further momentum as listed developer Cebu Landmasters, Inc. partnered with Manila-based GV Sports Facilities Corp. to develop a P100-million sports and lifestyle hub in Cebu City.

In a disclosure to the stock exchange on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, the two firms said they signed a joint venture agreement to establish CLI Gameville Inc., which will develop Masters Ballpark by Gameville, a premier sports destination targeted to open in December 2026.

The project highlights the increasing demand for wellness-focused and community-centered developments in Cebu, particularly as interest in fitness, recreation and active lifestyles continues to grow among residents and professionals.

CLI senior executive vice president and chief operating officer Franco Soberano said the development aims to elevate the standard of sports infrastructure in Cebu by providing a professionally managed venue for athletes, fitness enthusiasts and the wider community.

Located within The Pad Co-Living complex along Banilad Road, the facility will be positioned near Cebu IT Park and Cebu Business Park, making it accessible to nearby residents, workers and sports enthusiasts.

The sports hub will feature twin wooden basketball courts, including one air-conditioned court, both convertible for volleyball, badminton, pickleball and community events. CLI said it would be the only public facility in Cebu offering twin wooden courts for rent.

The development will also include a weights facility, a recovery center operated by Flex Recovery, a sports merchandise store, a barbershop and a premium sports bar.

CLI said the venture reflects the growing convergence of sports, recreation and lifestyle developments in Cebu while supporting the region’s expanding wellness culture.

The partnership combines CLI’s property development expertise through CLI Sports Inc. with GV Sports Facilities’ experience in operating sports complexes such as Gameville Ball Park and Gameville Central Sports Facility in

Pasig City.

The companies also aim to leverage GV Sports Facilities’ track record in hosting professional team practices and national tournaments alongside CLI’s established presence across the Visayas and Mindanao. / KOC