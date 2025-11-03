Firm to roll out EV charging, automated wash hubs in Visayas

CEBU-BASED Topline Group of Companies is set to roll out electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure and automated car and motorcycle wash facilities across its network of retail fuel stations as part of its broader plan to modernize operations and expand its footprint across the Visayas region.

“We’re not fighting the trend — we’re embracing it,” said Eugene Erik Lim, president and chief executive officer of Topline, in an interview in Sunstar’s Beyond the Headlines’ news program. “Adaptability is key. The future of energy is changing, and we’re building for that.”

The new EV charging and automated wash systems are designed to transform Topline’s service stations into multi-service hubs catering to both traditional and next-generation vehicle owners. The company said these upgrades will enhance customer convenience while promoting sustainability and operation-

al efficiency.

Topline currently operates around 50 service stations, including 30 newly acquired outlets being rebranded under the Light Fuels name. Most are located in Cebu, with additional sites in Dumaguete, Ormoc,

and Siquijor.

“Our goal is to make every Light Fuels station more than just a stop for refueling,” Lim said. “We want them to become full-service lifestyle stops — where motorists can recharge, refresh, and refuel.”

The company’s “service-focused hub” model will include automated car and motorcycle wash systems that allow fast, water-efficient cleaning, customer lounges, and app-based service transactions. The integration of EV charging stations will also prepare the network for the gradual adoption of electric mobility in the Philippines.

The EV-ready and automated wash initiatives complement Topline’s broader strategy to diversify and integrate its business operations. Aside from fuel retail, the company is expanding in logistics, port operations, and tech-enabled services, leveraging digital tools to connect its various business units.

Lim said Topline is also professionalizing its operations while maintaining its family-found-

ed culture.

“Professionalism is non-negotiable,” he said. “We’re bringing in top talent and strengthening governance so we can gr-

ow sustainably.”

Long-term, the company aims for vertical integration across its fuel importation, logistics, and retail operations to enhance efficiency and competitiveness.

“As Cebu continues to attract investments in real estate, tourism, and outsourcing, we want to provide the infrastructure and energy services that will support that growth,” Lim said. “We’re not just building stations — we’re building the foundation for a smarter, more connec-

ted Visayas.” / KOC