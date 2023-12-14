Firm tops off first tower of mixed-use project

HOMEGROWN developer Priland Development Corp. has topped off the first tower of its mixed-use project on Mactan Island.

The project, called the Paseo Grove features six towers of residential, small office home office (Soho), and commercial spaces. It sits on a one-hectare property lot along Humay-Humay Road in Barangay Basak, Lapu-Lapu City.

This mixed-use project is intended to cater to young professionals, returning overseas workers, and Filipinos who are looking at buying their own homes or investing in one of Metro Cebu’s sought-after office or home addresses.

“Paseo Grove’s initial topping off is a huge step to developing a space that we envision to become a hip and bustling area in the Island Resort City. It is the perfect mix of a cozy haven that you would want to come home to and a lively area that is tailored to various lifestyles,” said Priland president Ramon Carlo Yap.

The 17-story first tower is solely dedicated for residential use while the other five towers will hold a mix of homes, Soho, office, and leasable spaces.

End-users may choose from studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom units ranging from 21 to 62 square meters.

According to Yap, one of the project’s unique selling propositions is the so-called Priland Advantage where each residential unit comes with provisions for an air-conditioning unit, telephone, cable, induction stove, range hood, fire alarm system and detection system, sprinkler system, and standpipe system.

The project also features amenities like two swimming pools with a pavilion, a gym, a proposed daycare center, and multipurpose rooms.

Open spaces such as playgrounds, parks, and gardens will also be in place for residents to enjoy the outdoors while living in the city.

Soho is now in demand

In a separate interview, architect Darryl Balmoria-Garcia of Dream Architects, said there is a growing demand for Soho developments in Cebu.

She said developers are now offering not just a living space but also units where unit owners can also live and work.

“The Soho trend has been there pre-pandemic but what accelerated the demand was when people were forced to work from home during the pandemic. New designs of condos now have office spaces in them,” she said. Besides the office component, Garcia said new condo projects also have bigger cuts now.