Firm turns warehouse into mixed-use hub

HOM E GROWN property developer Oakridge Realty Development Corp. has transformed a former warehouse property in Mandaue City into a retail and community destination.

In an interview, Anne Madelaine K. Liu, president of Oakridge, said the company has invested about P1 billion in the first phase of Mantlewood Town Center, its latest mixed-use project along S.B. Cabahug St. in Mandaue City.

Oakridge is the real estate arm of Cebu-based LH Paragon Group. Mantlewood is part of the redevelopment of a four-hectare property, with the first phase covering about 1.2 hectares. The remaining land will be developed in succeeding phases.

“It’s our 20th year, and Mantlewood is part of our continuing expansion,” Liu said.

The site previously housed the Visayas warehouse operations of Matimco, the wood distribution arm of LH Paragon Group. Liu said part of the warehouse remains operational, while the unused open space has been converted into the new development.

“We decided to maximize the property and develop something instead of leaving the space idle,” she said.

Paying tribute

Liu said the name “Mantlewood” reflects the group’s business heritage.

“Mantle” refers to garments, recognizing the family’s roots in the apparel business through sister company Golden ABC, a business started by its founder, Dame Norma Liu, while “wood” pays tribute to Matimco and the late founder’s Knight Leo Lim Liu’s first business in the wood industry.

The initial phase will focus on retail, in line with Oakridge’s strategy of building a community hub before introducing additional components in future phases.

“We wanted to create that sense of community first,” Liu said. “Retail brings foot traffic and introduces new concepts. From our experience with Oakridge Business Park, we learned that a successful development needs a strong retail component.”

Unlike Oakridge Business Park, which primarily serves office tenants, Mantlewood will initially house restaurants, retail outlets and specialty concepts.

Construction began in May 2025, with Robinsons Supermarket as the anchor tenant. More establishments, including Conti’s Bakeshop and Restaurant and Wendy’s, are expected to open in the coming months.

Green Eco Park

Beyond the commercial development, Oakridge is partnering with the Mandaue City

Government and the Department of Agriculture (DA) to develop a 4,000-square-meter Green Eco Park fronting the property.

The company will finance, build and manage the park at no cost to the city. Plans include landscaped open spaces, children’s play areas, a greenhouse showcasing hydroponics in partnership with the DA, and a dedicated bus lay-by to help ease traffic.

“We felt Mandaue needs more public spaces,” Liu said. “Everything is becoming concrete and industrial, so we wanted to add greenery where people can gather, unwind and enjoy the area.”

Oakridge aims to complete the eco-park before December so residents and returning overseas Filipinos can use the space during the Christmas season.

Vote of confidence

Mandaue City Mayor Jonkie Ouano welcomed the investment, describing it as a vote of confidence in the city’s economy.

“The opening of another development is another vote of confidence in Mandaue City,” Ouano said. “When companies choose to invest here, they are saying they believe in our people, our economy and the future of our city.”

He also thanked Oakridge for expanding its role beyond commercial development through the eco-park partnership.

“This project will be developed entirely at no cost to the city government of Mandaue. That is a meaningful investment in our community and a partnership that creates value for everyone,” he said.

Ouano said the park would provide families with additional recreational space while promoting sustainability.

“As your mayor, I want every investor to know that Mandaue is open for business,” he said. “We are committed to making government more efficient, reducing red tape and creating an environment where responsible investments can grow because every new investment means more jobs, more opportunities for our people and a stronger local economy.” / KOC