Firm warns of higher costs as skills gap persists

CYBERSECURITY firm Fortinet said Philippine organizations remain highly exposed to cyber risks due to a persistent shortage of cybersecurity skills, even as companies rapidly adopt artificial intelligence to strengthen defenses, according to its 2025 Global Cybersecurity Skills Gap Report.

The survey found that nearly all organizations in the Philippines experienced at least one cyber breach in 2024, with more than a third reporting five or more incidents, underscoring how skills shortages are translating into higher security and financial risks.

“This year’s survey shows how the cybersecurity skills gap continues to challenge organizations worldwide, including those in the Philippines,” said Bambi Escalante, country manager of Fortinet Philippines. “Organizations face rising breach incidents and greater financial impact when this gap remains unaddressed.”

Cause of breaches

Fortinet said a lack of cybersecurity awareness and training remains the leading cause of breaches, cited by nearly half of respondents, while boards of directors continue to lack sufficient cyber knowledge despite placing greater priority on the issue.

The report highlighted growing reliance on artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled security tools, with all surveyed organizations either already using or planning to deploy AI in their cybersecurity systems, particularly for threat detection and prevention. While most cybersecurity professionals expect AI to enhance rather than replace their roles, nearly two-thirds of IT decision-makers said the lack of staff with adequate AI expertise is the biggest barrier to effective implementation.

Financial fallout from cyber incidents remains significant. Almost half of organizations said breaches cost them more than US$1 million in 2024, reflecting the continued business impact of cyberattacks even as awareness improves.

Priority

At the board level, cybersecurity is increasingly viewed as both a business and financial priority, but Fortinet warned that understanding of AI-related risks lags behind adoption. Only about two-thirds of respondents said their boards fully understand the risks posed by AI, with awareness higher among organizations already deploying AI-driven security tools.

To address the skills gap, employers continue to favor certified cybersecurity professionals, with more than 80 percent preferring candidates with credentials. However, organizational willingness to fund employee certifications has declined compared with previous years, raising concerns about long-term talent development.

Fortinet said closing the skills gap is critical to strengthening business resilience, calling for greater investment in training, certification and awareness, alongside the adoption of advanced security technologies. The company reiterated its pledge to train one million people in cybersecurity globally by the end of 2026. / KOC