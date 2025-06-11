Firms join forces to roll out training program for maritime students

JOB portal WorkAbroad.ph, a sister company of Jobstreet by Seek, has partnered with sea travel firm 2GO Travel to roll out a training-to-employment program aimed at bridging Filipino students in maritime, logistics, and cruise-line hospitality to global job markets.

The “Enrollment to Employment” (E2E) Program, targets to benefit 100,000 students by 2026, providing hands-on shipboard and terminal operations experience aboard 2GO vessels. The initiative combines immersive training, mentorship from industry professionals and performance-based certification to prepare participants for local and overseas employment.

“This program reflects our commitment to closing the education-to-employment gap,” said Dannah Majarocon, managing director of Jobstreet by Seek Philippines, in a statement. “Every student deserves a fair chance at meaningful employment.”

Immersive training

Through the E2E Program, students will be assigned actual responsibilities in maritime operations, including shipboard hospitality and port-side logistics. Graduates will be issued performance-based certificates to enhance their employment credentials.

In addition to on-the-ground experience, the program features a Career Readiness Caravan that offers resume writing and interview preparation workshops. Students are then matched with overseas job opportunities through recruitment agencies accredited by the Department of Migrant Workers (formerly known as POEA), ensuring legal and ethical employment placements.

The program also aims to support the education sector by updating course curricula, expanding access to training and addressing career-related stress among students.

WorkAbroad.ph, a platform under Seek, specializes in connecting aspiring Overseas Filipino Workers with licensed overseas employment agencies. It emphasizes safety and compliance in job placements, with job listings also available through the Jobstreet by Seek mobile app. / KOC