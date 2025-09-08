Firm's MSME program wins global awards

CEBUANA Lhuillier’s KaNegosyo Center, a key initiative supporting over one million Filipino micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises, received global acclaim at the Stevie® International Business Awards.

The program bagged three significant distinctions: two Gold awards for Financial Services and Marketing Campaign of the Year (B2B), and a Bronze for Best Public-Private Partnership.

These honors were part of Cebuana Lhuillier’s impressive 20-award haul at this year’s competition.

In a statement, Cebuana Lhuillier president and chief executive officerJean Henri Lhuillier emphasized the program’s focus on creating tangible opportunities for MSMEs.

He noted that the recognition “validates the impact of our mission—not just for the company, but for every entrepreneur whose journey we’ve been part of.” Looking ahead, the company plans to expand the KaNegosyo Center by introducing advanced coaching, enhanced digital tools, and stronger partnerships. / KOC