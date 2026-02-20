Firms tie up to back Asean AI upskilling push

AN ONLINE job portal has entered into a tripartite partnership to support the rollout of free artificial intelligence (AI) literacy training and digital credentialing for Filipino workers, as businesses place growing importance on AI skills in hiring.

The tripartite agreement by Jobstreet by Seek, SmartCT and FilPass is part of the AI Ready Asean Program of the Asean Foundation, which seeks to strengthen digital and AI literacy across Southeast Asia.

Data from Jobstreet by Seek showed that 72 percent of Philippine employers now consider AI knowledge when recruiting, while 36 percent view it as highly important. The platform said this reflects the increasing integration of AI tools across industries and the corresponding need for workforce upskilling.

The company identified three key constraints in building a future-ready labor force: a mismatch between available skills and job requirements, gaps in AI competencies, and challenges in verifying credentials during recruitment.

Under the agreement, SmarCT will deliver AI literacy training and curriculum to learners. FilPass will issue digital certificates to program completers, designed to provide verifiable proof of AI-related competencies.

Certified credentials may be linked to candidates’ profiles on Jobstreet by Seek’s platform through its digital career passport system, allowing employers to view verified qualifications during the hiring process.

The Department of Education said the agreement aligns with the initiative of the government’s AI education efforts under Project Agap AI.

The partnership forms part of broader regional and domestic efforts to enhance digital readiness and improve employability as AI adoption accelerates across sectors. / KOC