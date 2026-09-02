Firms turn to graduate education as AI reshapes jobs

WORKERS are increasingly being urged to upgrade their skills as artificial intelligence (AI) reshapes jobs and companies move toward higher-value, technology-driven work.

The need for continuous learning is being felt in Cebu, where companies are showing growing interest in sending employees back to school, while more professionals are funding their own graduate studies to remain competitive.

Ateneo de Manila University’s Graduate School of Business (AGSB) has seen increased interest from companies sponsoring employees for graduate studies, alongside a rise in self-funded students.

“The majority really see it as an investment in themselves—really upskilling,” said Shannen Keisha L. Tan, CPA, MBA, director of Ateneo’s Cebu Satellite Campus.

Reassessing skills

Tan said the growing adoption of AI is prompting professionals to reassess the skills they need as technology takes over routine and repetitive tasks.

“With the growth of AI, how do you make sure that you are still relevant?” she said, noting that critical thinking, leadership and complex problem-solving will become increasingly important.

Global capability center

The push for reskilling is also critical as the Philippines expands its global capability center (GCC) industry.

Property consultancy Colliers Philippines said the country’s ability to attract and retain GCC investments will increasingly depend on workers with specialized skills in artificial intelligence, data analytics, cybersecurity, finance, engineering and digital transformation.

The Philippines hosted about 200 GCCs employing around 270,000 professionals in 2025. The workforce is projected to reach about 289,000 this year.

Colliers said GCCs are moving beyond traditional outsourcing toward more complex functions requiring deeper expertise, analytical judgment and process ownership.

Experiment

About half of Philippine GCCs were already experimenting with or deploying generative AI in production by 2025. Rather than simply replacing workers, companies are increasingly adopting a “human-plus-AI” approach, using technology to augment employees and improve productivity.

This makes workers’ ability to use AI tools, while applying critical thinking, communication and business expertise, increasingly important.

Tan said graduate programs can provide an immediate return on investment because professionals can apply lessons and management tools directly to workplace challenges.

AGSB’s Cebu campus offers MBA programs in a hybrid format for working professionals, with classes held on Saturdays and some sessions online on weeknights.

Colliers said stronger collaboration among industry, academe and government will be needed to ensure training programs keep pace with changing employer requirements.

For the Philippines, developing specialized talent will be crucial to moving beyond labor-intensive outsourcing and becoming a hub for higher-value global operations. / KOC