First councilors to briefly ‘fill in’ for unproclaimed village chiefs

WHILE the proclamation of elected barangay captains is suspended in at least two villages in Cebu, the elected first councilors will assume office, according to a local official from the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG).

DILG-Mandaue City Director Johnjoan Mende, in an interview on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, said during this period, the automatic succession goes to the second-highest ranking Sanggunian member or the first councilor, who will act as an officer-in-charge (OIC).

However, the OICs are not authorized to hire or dismiss employees, as stipulated by the Local Government Code (LGC).

On Oct. 25, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) issued an omnibus order listing candidates running in the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) with pending administrative charges and disqualification complaints.

The poll body also approved the suspension of the proclamation of these candidates if they win the elections.

Among those listed were three candidates from Cebu: Maguikay Barangay Captain Eduardo Gumera of Mandaue City, Valladolid Barangay Captain Anthony John Apura of Carcar City, and Gian Vincent Sinda, who ran for barangay councilor in Buanoy, Balamban.

These three Cebu BSKE candidates won the election on Oct. 30.

Gumera was found guilty of an attempt to commit child prostitution under Section 6 of the Special Protection of Children against Abuse, Exploitation, and Discrimination Act. Apura was convicted as an accomplice to the crime of murder.

Comelec 7 Director Lionel Marco Castillano did not disclose the details of Sinda’s disqualification case but stated that the Comelec en banc found a valid basis to suspend his proclamation if he were to emerge a winner.

Mende said they are awaiting directives from the regional attorney regarding the proper protocols for BSKE officials whose proclamations have been suspended.

According to Republic Act 11935, officials elected in the BSKE on Oct. 30 shall assume office at noon on Nov. 30, provided they have already submitted their Statements of Contributions and Expenditures to qualify.

Earlier, the Comelec said its First and Second Divisions aim to finalize the list of decided disqualification cases within two weeks after the elections, allowing winning candidates to assume their duties promptly.

Mende can’t confirm if suspended officials will get an honorarium until the regional legal department of the DILG makes a decision. On average, a barangay chairperson gets P7,900 per month, and a barangay councilor receives P5,900 monthly.