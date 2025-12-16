First Day of Misa de Gallo in Cebu City ‘orderly, incident-free’

THE Cebu City police recorded no crime incidents during the first day of the Misa de Gallo on Tuesday dawn, December 16, 2025.

According to Police Lieutenant Colonel Jose Losbaños, information officer of the Cebu City Police Office, the religious activity in Catholic churches was orderly and peaceful.

Losbaños said one of the reasons for this was the strong police presence along roads and outside churches.

As early as 3 a.m. Tuesday, nearly 600 police officers, along with force multipliers and other government agencies, were deployed to help maintain peace and order.

“Usa sa mga contributory factor nganong nag malinawon ang atong Misa de Gallo ang atong pag deploy og igong kapulisan sa kadaiyang simbahan aron hapsay ug linaw gyud ang pag pahigayon sa Misa de Gallo," said Losbaños.

(One of the contributory factors to the peaceful conduct of the Misa de Gallo was the deployment of sufficient police personnel in every church to ensure an orderly and calm celebration.)

He noted that the number of police personnel deployed in churches was sufficient and that there was no need to adjust their deployment.

However, he said that if any lapses are observed in the following days, adjustments may be made to correct them.

The Cebu City police utilized all available resources, including vehicles, motorcycles, and drones, to ensure that criminals would not take advantage of the situation.

They also identified churches with large numbers of worshippers, including the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral, Basilica Minore del Santo Niño, Santo Rosario Parish, and Capitol Parish.

These churches were equipped with police assistance desks to address any concerns of churchgoers.

Police across Central Visayas will remain on heightened alert until the end of the New Year celebrations. (AYB)